The Fifty Shades of Grey Penthouse Just Sold for $8 Million—See Inside!

Nov 17, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

The Seattle penthouse where Fifty Shades of Grey was filmed recently sold for $8 million. Inside, the home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private elevator, and more than 5,000-square-feet of pure living luxury.

Redfin Real Estate originally listed the home for $8.8 million on Aug. 13, 2016, and the home's sale was pending just three days later. "The Fifty Shades of Grey pad resides in the swanky Escala building, made famous by the book series. The building features several luxurious amenities, which includes a 24-hour concierge, a private spa, and a full catering kitchen. This is the perfect residence for anyone looking to live like Christian Grey," said Redfin Agent Alec Traub.

In addition to having major space inside the penthouse, there is a 1,000-square-feet of terraces outside, a gym with a private yoga studio, a dining room, theatre room, and full catering and dining space with room for 140 people.

VIDEO: Tour the $8 Million 50 Shades of Grey Penthouse

 

Not a bad deal, eh? If this is what goes into living like Christian Grey, well, most of us have our work cut out for us. For your tour of the penthouse, keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 5 Scottt Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

The Terrace

This terrace, with stunning Seattle views, would make the perfect spot for shooting steamy Fifty Shades of Grey scenes.

2 of 5 Scottt Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

The Building's Exterior

Outside, we get a look of the penthouse building's grand exterior. It's truly a home fit for Christian Grey.

3 of 5 Scottt Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

The Sitting Room

The sitting room, with floor-to-ceiling windows, is an elegant spot to sit and chat with guests.

4 of 5 Scottt Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

The View from Inside

Fifty Shades of Grey stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan had a stunning view of Seattle while filming.

5 of 5 Scottt Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

The Bathroom

This bathroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a giant soaking tub, offers a spa-like experience at home.

