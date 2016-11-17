The Fifty Shades of Grey Penthouse Just Sold for $8 Million—See Inside!

The Seattle penthouse where Fifty Shades of Grey was filmed recently sold for $8 million. Inside, the home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private elevator, and more than 5,000-square-feet of pure living luxury.

Redfin Real Estate originally listed the home for $8.8 million on Aug. 13, 2016, and the home's sale was pending just three days later. "The Fifty Shades of Grey pad resides in the swanky Escala building, made famous by the book series. The building features several luxurious amenities, which includes a 24-hour concierge, a private spa, and a full catering kitchen. This is the perfect residence for anyone looking to live like Christian Grey," said Redfin Agent Alec Traub.

In addition to having major space inside the penthouse, there is a 1,000-square-feet of terraces outside, a gym with a private yoga studio, a dining room, theatre room, and full catering and dining space with room for 140 people.

Not a bad deal, eh? If this is what goes into living like Christian Grey, well, most of us have our work cut out for us.