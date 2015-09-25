Emmys Stars Offer Advice to Young Women on Cultivating Confidence and Showing Their #InnerStyle

InStyle has partnered with the nonprofit organization I Am That Girl to chat frankly with celebrities about issues affecting girls' self-esteem. While on the 2015 Emmys red carpet, we asked stars like Ellie Kemper, Sarah Hyland, Allison Janney, and more to share their best advice to young women. Keep reading to see what they had to say, and share a gram or tweet with us and @iamthatgirl saying how you rock your #InnerStyle—whether its confidence, compassion, sense of humor, intelligence, or all of the above!—for a chance to featured on instyle.com/iamthatgirl.