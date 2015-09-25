Emmys Stars Offer Advice to Young Women on Cultivating Confidence and Showing Their #InnerStyle

Sep 25, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

InStyle has partnered with the nonprofit organization I Am That Girl to chat frankly with celebrities about issues affecting girls' self-esteem. While on the 2015 Emmys red carpet, we asked stars like Ellie Kemper, Sarah Hyland, Allison Janney, and more to share their best advice to young women. Keep reading to see what they had to say, and share a gram or tweet with us and @iamthatgirl saying how you rock your #InnerStyle—whether its confidence, compassion, sense of humor, intelligence, or all of the above!—for a chance to featured on instyle.com/iamthatgirl

Ellie Kemper

"Don’t be afraid to correct someone if they’re wrong. I think girls tend to be more polite. You don’t have to be mean about it, but you shouldn’t be afraid to correct someone if they’re wrong. I feel like that’s very Kimmy advice, too."

Sarah Hyland

"Don’t be afraid to have your own opinion. Don’t take no for an answer. Fight. Because people try to bring you down, and people try to get in the way of your dreams. But if you set your mind to something, you can accomplish that—and then some."

Laura Prepon

"Never compromise your integrity. I’ve learned that."

Carice van Houten

"Don’t compare yourself to others. I’ve learned to do that. There’s always going to be taller women, prettier women, richer women, and smarter women. You have to try to stay with yourself."

Sophie Turner

"Be yourself. Do whatever you want to do and don’t let boundaries hold you back. I’m trying to do that myself. It’s a journey."

Tatiana Maslany

"Don’t define yourself yet. People will ascribe your value to you very early on and you’ll think that’s the only thing that you’re worth—whether it’s your sexuality or your beauty or your humor or your intelligence. But you’re so much more complex than that. People want to put you in a box, but I’m not a box. I’m a human being."

Allison Janney

"Develop a strong sense of self. Know what you like to do. Get to know yourself before you let anyone else into your party. I’m very much a people pleaser at the expense of myself. That’s always been something I wish I had done more of—take care of myself before anyone else."

Mayim Bialik

"Wait to grow up as long as you can. There are so many years [to come] to worry about the things women have to deal with. It may look fun when you’re young, but in actuality they aren’t all that fun. Like maintenance, body-wise and beauty-wise, is nothing to rush into."

