Felicity Huffman Has Her Return All Lined Up
She served 12 days in federal prison last year.
While Lori Loughlin is serving time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is plotting her return to the small screen. According to Entertainment Weekly, Huffman will star in a new pilot for ABC, the same network that aired Desperate Housewives from 2004-2012. The show will be loosely inspired by Susan Savage, owner of the Sacramento River Cats, a minor-league baseball team.
Deadline notes the show will cover Savage dealing with her husband's sudden death while being involved with the Triple-A ball club and being a mom to her son with Down syndrome. Zack Gottsagen, who starred in 2019's The Peanut Butter Falcon, will play him. Deadline also adds that Huffman, who has won an Emmy and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2006, "has been heavily courted for TV series and pilots" in the wake of her short prison sentence. In addition to her role on Desperate Housewives, Huffman starred in Sports Night and American Crime, which both aired on ABC as well. Most recently, Huffman appeared in When They See Us, Ava DuVernay's Netflix limited series. Huffman's most recent film credits include Tammy's Always Dying and Netflix's The Otherhood.
Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail after she pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal. She served 12 days and was released on October 15, 2019.
"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation," she said after her sentencing. "I broke the law. I admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."