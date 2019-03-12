Here's How Much Felicity Huffman Allegedly Paid to Get Her Daughter in to School

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Felicity Huffman, best known for her role as Lynette on ABC’s hit mystery-drama show Desperate Housewives, was charged Monday with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to CNN. The news outlet confirmed that the actress was arrested in Los Angeles.

Huffman was among the dozens of parents who were accused of participating in the nationwide scam, in which proctors would help students cheat on standardized tests, and/or coaches would falsify documents to admit the students as "recruits" for sports they did not play. In addition to Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin, as well as exam proctors, administrators and athletic coaches were indicted.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to to have someone help her daughter cheat on the SATs.

Of course, in addition to the eye-popping charges, it's hard to not also do a double take on that five-figure payment for Huffman's daughter's SAT scores, right? If it makes you wonder about the actress's net worth, then here are the details you'll want to know.

Huffman, who has two children with actor William H. Macy, made $390,000 per episode of Desperate Housewives, according to The Richest. The actress, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2006 for her role in Transamerica, also starred in American Crime, Get Shorty and the forthcoming When They See Us. The Richest has Huffman's net worth clocking in at $20 million. Celebrity Net Worth confirms that number.

Macy, on the other hand, is worth about $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, making the couple's combined net worth $45 million. Macy has starred in Fargo and the hit television series, Shameless.