2 of 16

February 1995

WHO Sally Field, 48

WHY The Oscar-winning actress had recently appeared in Forrest Gump and was starring in the TV miniseries, A Woman of Independent Means.

NOTABLE QUOTE "I have always kept boundaries for myself," she says. "It's been one of the things in my life I felt I couldn't quite overcome, a flaw in my nature. Katie [Capshaw] and Goldie [Hawn] have been really instrumental in teaching me how to have friends, what you're supposed to do. I was always working, and I lost out on that part of life."