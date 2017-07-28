27 Times Charlize Theron's Fabulousness Almost Made Us Weep

Matthias Nareyek/WireImage
Lashauna Williams
Jul 27, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Charlize Theron has proven to be a lot of things. The 41-year-old stunner is an actress, an activist, and now, a bonafide fashion icon. For more than 20 years, the star has dazzled on red carpets around the world, putting forward a style that's equal parts modern and classic. 

Time and time again, the Oscar-winning beauty has stolen the fashion spotlight with show-stopping gowns—many of them from Dior. But with her poise and model looks, Charlize also has legendary houses such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Alexander McQueen eager to dress her. 

In her new film, Atomic Blonde, Theron plays a tough assassin on a mission. And, as much as we loved watching the film—trust: it's pretty baller—we've been even more stoked to watch what the actress wears as she promotes it. Just look at the killer, two-piece Dior look she wore at the Germany world premiere, shown above.

Want more? Scroll through to take a a look back at some of this atomic babe's most swoon-worthy red-carpet looks. 

1 of 27 Kevin Mazur/Getty

in Dior (2017)

2 of 27 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

in Prada (2017)

3 of 27 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

in Dior (2016)

4 of 27 JB Lacroix/WireImage

in Alexander McQueen (2016)

5 of 27 George Pimentel/WireImage

in Dior (2015)

6 of 27 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in Dior (2014)

7 of 27 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

in Dior (2013)

8 of 27 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

in Dior (2012)

9 of 27 Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Dior (2010)

10 of 27 Valerie Macon/Getty

in Dior (2009)

11 of 27 Lester Cohen/WireImage

in Dior (2008)

12 of 27 Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty

in Giambattista Valli (2008)

13 of 27 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

in Versace (2007)

14 of 27 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

in Dior (2006)

15 of 27 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in Dior (2006)

16 of 27 KMazur/WireImage

in Dior (2006)

17 of 27 SGranitz/WireImage

in Dior (2005)

18 of 27 Kevin Winter/Getty

in Dior (2005)

19 of 27 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

in Dolce & Gabbana (2004)

20 of 27 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

in Gucci (2004)

21 of 27 Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Dior (2004)

22 of 27 James Devaney/WireImage

in Dior (2004)

23 of 27 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in cut out gown (2001)

24 of 27 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

in Vera Wang (2000)

25 of 27 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

in Dolce & Gabbana (1998)

26 of 27 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

in Herve Leger (1997)

27 of 27 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

in Missoni (1996)

