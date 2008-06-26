Fashion Q&A

Jun 26, 2008 @ 12:26 pm
Anne Hathaway
Agent Provocateur
Daring in her fashion choices and her roles-this summer she plays Agent 99 in Get Smart-Anne Hathaway stands out as a beacon of confident allure. Within a short period of time, the young actress has graduated from fashion ingenue to a woman who navigates the designer realm with intrepid spirit and lashings of wit. Hathaway is the perfect candidate to answer questions about developing your own unique personal style. "Style is not superficial! You deserve to take the way you look seriously," she says. "I've made dressing an intellectual game."

-Simon Doonan

HER LOOK
Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Robert Erdmann
Anne Hathaway
What's your take on showing skin on the red carpet?
"I've always been on the conservative side when it comes to showing skin. I'm from that school where you show one part of your body, not all of it. amp#91;Butamp#93; sometimes you just make mistakes. I once wore a see-through dress to an event, but I had absolutely no idea... and I have never not done the lighting test after that. At the end of the day, you have to dress in what you're comfortable in. If you're at ease in a bikini top and a miniskirt-though I certainly wouldn't be-go for it."

HER LOOK
Valentino satin coat, Balenciaga plastic sunglasses, Rolex 18kt-gold watch and La Crasia leather gloves.
Robert Erdmann
Anne Hathaway
What's your style philosophy?
"If you're going to be glamorous, it has to be tempered with eccentricity so that it incorporates your own personality. Dressing up is great, but you need a twist. And one of my biggest style influences has been Rachel Zoe, who introduced me to glamour. Now I'm kind of pushing her a little bit to explore the eccentric side. Lately, I've been having a lot more fun with how I dress. I am braving the idea of ending up on a worst-dressed list, but I'm also a lot happier with what I wear."

HER LOOK
Michael Kors wool dress and Fred Leighton 18kt-gold necklace with diamonds.
Robert Erdmann
Anne Hathaway
How did you get in shape for your role as Agent 99?
"I started working out about three months before the film began. I wanted to be curvy and muscle-y. David Kirsch, my trainer, has made sure that I am no longer self-conscious about my thighs. Eventually my knees are going to be all wrinkly and I’m not going to be able to wear things like short skirts so I take pleasure in wearing them now."

HER LOOK
Kara Ross crystal ring with 18kt gold and diamonds, and Celine cotton-poly trench.
Robert ErdmannHathaway with her brother's French bulldog Gogo.
Anne Hathaway
What's the most tragic thing you wore in high school?
"I was still recovering from Clueless when I was in high school, so probably one too many baby-doll skirts with baby Ts, knee socks, mary janes and barrettes. Maybe the occasional pair of flannel pajama pants during finals week. I don't let myself get that slobby these days."

HER LOOK
Balenciaga silk crepe mousseline dress and La Crasia satin gloves.
Robert Erdmann
Anne Hathaway
What was it like working on The Devil Wears Prada?
"I was a little bit terrified. Every morning I would say to myself, 'You are not going to embarrass yourself in front of Meryl Streep.' It was a stressful job and I couldn't really eat," she said. "It wasn't until I met Pat amp#91;Field, the stylist on the filmamp#93; that I realized how much fun you could have with fashion, that it was a form of expression."

HER LOOK
Celine cotton-poly trench and Siman Tu necklace of crystals and cubic zirconia.
Robert Erdmann
