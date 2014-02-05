Celebrate InStyle's Milestone with a Photo from 20 Years Ago! Plus, See Our Editors Strike a Pose at Ages 2, 6, and More

Grace Gavilanes
Feb 05, 2014 @ 5:25 pm

With a well-manicured tip of the hat, we wish InStyle a very happy 20th birthday! Since 1994—before Queen Bey and J.Law flooded our Facebook feedsInStyle has been churning out content, covering the best of Fashion Week, award season, and Leonardo DiCaprio circa '96.

To commemorate the big 2-0, our editors are submitting vintage snapshots from, you guessed it, 20 years ago (check out our beauty editor’s Pulp Fiction-inspired ‘do!) We’re celebrating all month long—and we want you to join the fun! What were you doing 20 years ago? Show us on Instagram with #InStyle20. And if you're looking for inspiration, peek our editors' snapshots!

Isabel Gonzalez-Whitaker, Fashion Features Editor

"Paros, Greece. I crashed that Moped five minutes after that shot."
Kim Do, Senior Project Manager

"Here is a picture of me, my grandma, and mom from 20 years ago."
Angela Matusik, Executive Editor

"Me on Roman Holiday in 1994."
Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

"Shout out to my 'Pulp Fiction' bangs and illusion top circa '94."
Jennifer Davis, Assistant Editor

"Here I am at age 4 in 1994."
Josephine Cusumano, Assistant Fashion News Editor

"Celebrating birthdays since 1987."
Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor

"I've been slaying the competition since '88."
Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion News Editor

"Flashback to me roughly 20 years ago."
Grace Gavilanes, Editorial Assistant

"Striking fierce poses since '91!"
Kelsey Glein, Fashion News Assistant

"Me 20 years ago in awesome jelly sandals."
Christina Vermillion, Senior Product Manager

"Here is a sample of the awkward teenage years and some interesting 1994 fashion choices!"
Sarah Balch, Associate Photo Editor

"Flashback to me in the early '90s."

