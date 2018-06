Fashion Designers Sketch Katniss's Fire Dress!

“I am dressed in what will either be the most sensational or the deadliest costume in the opening ceremonies. I’m in a simple black unitard that covers me from ankle to neck. Shiny leather boots lace up to my knees. But it’s the fluttering cape made of streams of orange, yellow, and red and the matching headpiece that define this costume. Cinna plans to light them on fire just before our chariot rolls into the streets.” -Katniss in The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins



Ever since The Hunger Games started filming, we’ve been dying for a sneak peek of Katniss Everdeen’s fire dress. The look epitomizes the heroine’s transformation from woodsy tomboy to showstopping woman full of fire—something her stylist Cinna meant intentionally. We reached out to some of our favorite designers to see how they envision this pivotal moment—click through the gallery to see their interpretations now.