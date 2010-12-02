Fashion Designers Sketch Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress
Dec 02, 2010 @ 1:24 pm
Max Azria
While the speculation is high that British designer Bruce Oldfield will design Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, we asked some of our favorite American designers to envision her gown. What do you think? Should Kate Middleton go classic or fashion-forward?
Designer Max Azria created an off-the-shoulder, accordion-pleated gown for the soon-to-be princess.
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano designed this pleated gown for Kate Middleton. "The bodice is draped organza with a soft petal detail, while the bottom has flowing layers of cascading chiffon," Siriano told us. "The train would fall three feet behind her to add drama while still feeling as relaxed and effortless as Kate is herself."
Pamella Roland
Designer Pamella Roland imagines Kate Middleton walking down the aisle in this dress, which features a form-fitting bodice, long lace sleeves, and extended train.
Shoshanna
Shoshanna pictures Kate Middleton saying in this strapless bodice with an embellished waistband. “Kate has such a beautiful figure and this dress will really show it off,“ she says.
Poll
Now you tell us: What do you think Kate Middleton should wear?
