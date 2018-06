Fashion Designers Sketch Bella's Wedding Dress

While we don't want to ruin the plot for any latent Twi-hards, ever since Eclipse started filming we've been dying for a sneak peek of Bella's wedding dress. In the meantime, we reached out to some of our favorite designers (Christian Siriano's sketch at left) to see how they envision her gown.



In Eclipse, Bella's dress is described as an early 1900s design (which complements her antique engagement ring) with friend and Maid of Honor Alice Cullen's modern tweaks to the train and veil. "You look like you just stepped out of an Austen movie," Bella's mother says to the bride-to-be when she spies her in the gown in the final book, Breaking Dawn. "It's gorgeous! So graceful, so elegant."



-Lisa Tilson