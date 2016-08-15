16 Famous Virgos Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Astrology buff or not, if you're not friends with a Virgo, we'd suggest befriending one—soon.

Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are current celestial favorites as Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is expected to bring forth an exciting year. "As you enter into your finest financial year in a decade, all the seeds you've planted will begin to bear fruit," says Susan Miller, founder of astrologyzone.com and resident InStyle astrologer. Miller describes Virgo as an "idealistic perfectionist." And that those born under this sign are notoriously "hard working, observing acutely with the ability to see the world in all its detailed beauty." Listen up, Virgos: This could be the year you meet your true love. "This is your emerald year!" she says.

Check out Susan Miller's exclusive digital InStyle column for more of her September forecast and view our roundup of 16 celebrity Virgos who are likely to encounter good fortune this season.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Whole Total Solar Eclipse in 4 Minutes