16 Famous Virgos Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
Teonna Flipping
Aug 15, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Astrology buff or not, if you're not friends with a Virgo, we'd suggest befriending one—soon.

Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are current celestial favorites as Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is expected to bring forth an exciting year. "As you enter into your finest financial year in a decade, all the seeds you've planted will begin to bear fruit," says Susan Miller, founder of astrologyzone.com and resident InStyle astrologer. Miller describes Virgo as an "idealistic perfectionist." And that those born under this sign are notoriously "hard working, observing acutely with the ability to see the world in all its detailed beauty." Listen up, Virgos: This could be the year you meet your true love. "This is your emerald year!" she says.

Check out Susan Miller's exclusive digital InStyle column for more of her September forecast and view our roundup of 16 celebrity Virgos who are likely to encounter good fortune this season.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Whole Total Solar Eclipse in 4 Minutes

1 of 16 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Blake Lively

The Shallows actress and glowing expectant mom turns another year older Aug. 25.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Rachel Bilson

The former Hart of Dixie star was born Aug. 25.

3 of 16 Todd Williamson/Getty

Chris Pine

The Star Trek Beyond star commemorates his birthday on Aug. 26.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Cameron Diaz

The award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author was born Aug. 30.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Keanu Reeves

Known for hit movies like the Matrix trilogy, Point Break, and Speed, the star celebrates his birthday Sept. 2.

Advertisement
6 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Salma Hayek

The actress and producer celebrates her birthday Sept. 2.

Advertisement
7 of 16 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Beyoncé

The 20-time Grammy winner was born in Houston on Sept. 4.

Advertisement
8 of 16 Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic

Pippa Middleton

The author and stylish younger sister to Kate Middleton will celebrate her birthday Sept. 6.

Advertisement
9 of 16 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Pink

The "Just Like Fire" singer was born Sept. 8.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Michelle Williams

The former Dawson's Creek "bad girl" turned Academy Award nominee celebrates her birthday Sept. 9.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Venturelli/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning performer is a Chicago native, born Sept. 12.

Advertisement
12 of 16 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Emmy Rossum

The Golden Globe nominee and Shameless star was born Sept. 12.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry

The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana was born on Sept. 15.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Alexis Bledel

The Gilmore Girl actress and Houston native was born Sept. 16.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Pierre Suu/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith

Born Sept. 18, this actress, producer, and singer is a triple threat in more ways than one.

Advertisement
16 of 16 Donato Sardella/Getty

Nicole Richie

This fashion designer and former reality TV star marks her birthday Sept. 21.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!