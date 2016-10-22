15 Famous Scorpios Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Are you in, or are you out—what’s it going to be, Scorpio? The coming months are asking you to decide “which life elements should remain and which arrangements need to end," says Susan Miller, InStyle's resident astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone.

Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, the intense Scorpio would rather cut the small talk and focus energy on projects and relationships that are important to them, Miller says. These traits will work for your advantage when Jupiter, the giver of luck, enters Scorpio on Oct 17. At this time any “untouched endeavors may be in your hands by this time next year.” As a cosmic gift, if your birthday falls on Oct. 30, Miller says, your entire year ahead will be filled with new opportunities. Go ahead, Scorpio, ask yourself what it is you really want, because "how grand your emerald year will turn out depends on how careful you set the scene for it—begin now!”

View our round up of 15 celebrity Scorpios and go here for more of her forecast.

RELATED VIDEO: Here Are the Best Jobs for Each Zodiac Sign