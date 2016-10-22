15 Famous Scorpios Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Gabe Ginsberg
Teonna Flipping
Oct 22, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Are you in, or are you out—what’s it going to be, Scorpio? The coming months are asking you to decide “which life elements should remain and which arrangements need to end," says Susan Miller, InStyle's resident astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone

Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, the intense Scorpio would rather cut the small talk and focus energy on projects and relationships that are important to them, Miller says. These traits will work for your advantage when Jupiter, the giver of luck, enters Scorpio on Oct 17. At this time any “untouched endeavors may be in your hands by this time next year.” As a cosmic gift, if your birthday falls on Oct. 30, Miller says, your entire year ahead will be filled with new opportunities. Go ahead, Scorpio, ask yourself what it is you really want, because "how grand your emerald year will turn out depends on how careful you set the scene for it—begin now!”

View our round up of 15 celebrity Scorpios and go here for more of her forecast.

RELATED VIDEO: Here Are the Best Jobs for Each Zodiac Sign

 

 

 

1 of 15 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds

The award-winning actor and producer was born Oct. 23 in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Drake

The former Degrassi star turned rap phenomenon was born in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 24.

3 of 15 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Katy Perry

The "Roar" singer will celebrate another year on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ciara

Newly wed to Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson, the R&B singer will celebrate another year on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Epsilon/Getty

Julia Roberts

On Oct. 28, the Academy Award-winning actress was born in Smyrna, Georgia. 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Gabrielle Union

The Being Mary Jane star was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Oct. 29.

Advertisement
7 of 15 George Pimentel/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey

The American actor and producer was born on Nov. 4.

Advertisement
8 of 15 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Kathy Griffin

The two-time Emmy award-winning comedian was born Nov. 4.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kris Jenner

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV personality will celebrate another year on Nov. 5.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Alfre Woodard

The award-winning actress of stage and screen was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Nov. 8

Advertisement
11 of 15 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tara Reid

The American Pie actress was born in Wycoff, NJ. on Nov. 8.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Demi Moore

On Nov. 11, the actress and director was born in Roswell, New Mexico. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Anne Hathaway

The actress and Brooklyn native was born Nov. 12.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ryan Gosling

The award-winning actor welcomed his second daughter just six months shy of his Nov. 12 birth date.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Owen Wilson

The self-proclaimed "troublemaker" was born in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 18

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!