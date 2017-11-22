15 Famous Sagittarians Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Teonna Flipping
Nov 22, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Sags, Boring? Never! Your birthday season has arrived and it is time to blow out the candles and set your sights on new horizons (as if you haven’t been all year long).

Born between Nov. 22 - Dec. 21, the curious and energetic Sagittarius is the most adventurous of all zodiac signs. According to Susan Miller, InStyle's resident astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone, “you were born to travel far and wide, especially internationally.” Your philosophical views and active mind crave new experiences as you wander the world in a quest for the meaning of life.

Find out which celebs will be celebrating their Sagittarius birthdays soon below and click here for more of Miller's forecasts.

The Wrecking Ball singer and actress was born Nov. 23.

The British singer and new host of VH1’s America’s Next Top Model was born Nov. 26.

The model turned food writer was born Nov. 30 in Delta, Utah.

The award-winning actor and comedian and was born  Nov. 30

The American singer was on born in McComb, Mississippi on Dec. 2.

The Still Alice actress and Academy Award-winner was born on Dec. 3.

The American TV personality and new mom will turn another year on Dec. 4

The hip-hop rap icon was born Dec. 4 in Brooklyn, New York.

The Trinidadian-born rapper will celebrate another year on Dec. 8.

On Dec. 13, the award-winning singer and songwriter will celebrate her 27th birthday.

The Oscar Award-winning actor will celebrate his birthday on Dec. 13.

The Grease Live actress and singer was born in Salinas, California on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 18, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The American born actress will turn another year on Dec. 18.

The American actor who's appeared in over 100 movies was born on Dec. 21.

