17 Famous Libras Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Teonna Flipping
Sep 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Manolo booties, Céline totes—get your wish list ready, Libra, because the new moon on Sept. 30 means you’ll have 10 days to get everything you’ve saved in your online shopping cart.

Those born between Sept. 22 and Oct. 23 may have been experiencing unusual difficulties, as if the stars have been unaligned. “Now this period is coming to an end," says Susan Miller, InStyle resident astrologer and founder of AstrologyZone.com. “For the first time in 12 years, Jupiter, the planet of good fortune” will arrive in Libra on Sept. 9. “At that point you will enter one of the very best years of your life.”

View our roundup of 17 famous Libras and check out Susan Miller's exclusive digital InStyle column on Monday for her full October forecast.

Gwen Stefani

The No Doubt singer and songwriter was born on Oct. 3.

Naomi Watts

The English actress and film producer was born Sept. 28.

Alicia Vikander

The Academy Award-winner and former dancer was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Oct. 3.

Ryan Reynolds

The Canadian actor and producer was born Oct. 23 in Vancouver, Canada.

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was born Oct. 4 in Austin, Texas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Oscar-winner and new cast member of hit TV series Feud was born Sept. 25.

Will Smith

The award-winning actor and producer was born on Sept. 25.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress-turned-lifestyle mogul will celebrate another year on Sept. 27.

Hilary Duff

The American actress and singer was born Sept. 28

Brie Larson

The newly engaged actress and director was born Oct.1.

Kate Winslet

The Academy Award-winning actress will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 5.

Matt Damon

The Academy Award-winner and one of Forbes' most bankable stars will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 8.

Hugh Jackman

The X-Men film series actor will turn another year on Oct. 12.

Sigourney Weaver 

On Oct. 8, the American actress and film producer was born in Manhattan, New York.

Felicity Jones

The Theory of Everything actress was born Oct. 17.

Kim Kardashian West

The reality television star and designer was born Oct. 21 in Los Angeles, California.

Candice Swanepoel 

The expectant mom will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 20

