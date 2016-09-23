17 Famous Libras Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Manolo booties, Céline totes—get your wish list ready, Libra, because the new moon on Sept. 30 means you’ll have 10 days to get everything you’ve saved in your online shopping cart.

Those born between Sept. 22 and Oct. 23 may have been experiencing unusual difficulties, as if the stars have been unaligned. “Now this period is coming to an end," says Susan Miller, InStyle resident astrologer and founder of AstrologyZone.com. “For the first time in 12 years, Jupiter, the planet of good fortune” will arrive in Libra on Sept. 9. “At that point you will enter one of the very best years of your life.”

