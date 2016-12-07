These 21 Left-Handed Celebrities Know the Struggle

It’s hard out there for a lefty. Only 10-percent of the population can identify with the struggle of the southpaw—the plight of the lefty in a classroom full of right-handed desks, the difficulty presented by scissors, the perpetual trail of ink or lead on the side of the hand … Ninety-percent of the population will never understand.

Despite the many obstacles in the life of a lefty, this unusual set is no stranger to success. Throughout history, some of the most notable and beloved people have led with their left hand.

America is made up of many great lefties—in fact, four of the U.S.’s last five Presidents have been left-handed: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan. There’s a fair share of Oscar-winning lefties, too: Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts … Comedian lefties, royal lefties, talk show host lefties … We have them all.

We invite you to proudly scroll through this list of famous lefties (with your left hand, no less), and celebrate in your collective success.  

Congratulations, you left-handed force of nature, you.

1 of 21 Walter McBride/WireImage

Tina Fey

2 of 21 Venturelli/WireImage

Julia Roberts

3 of 21 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

4 of 21 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber

5 of 21 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg

6 of 21 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hugh Jackman

7 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

Lady Gaga

8 of 21 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Adam Levine

9 of 21 Yorgos Karahalis/AFP

Barack Obama

10 of 21 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Morgan Freeman

11 of 21 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson

12 of 21 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William

13 of 21 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Oprah

14 of 21 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

15 of 21 Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker

16 of 21 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson

17 of 21 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mary Kate Olsen

18 of 21 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Celine Dion

19 of 21 Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

Angelina Jolie

20 of 21 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tom Cruise

21 of 21 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Seth Rogen

