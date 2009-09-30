Fall TV Showdown Poll

4 of 13 James White/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ABC

Sexiest Comeback: Courteney Cox vs. Rebecca Romijn

She's a cougar, hear her roar! In the premiere episode of Cougar Town, the former Friend stripped down to her skivvies more than once, showing off her gorgeous figure. Less than two months after giving birth to twins, Romijn was back in fine form and starting to make the magic happen when she taped the pilot episode of Eastwick. Who had the hottest comeback this season?