Fall TV Showdown Poll

Most Fashionable Cast: Mad Men vs. Gossip Girl
Courtesy of AMC; Ruven Afanador/The CW
Hottest Reality Dance Show Host: Cat Deeley vs. Samantha Harris
Mathieu Young/Fox; Kelsey McNeal/Retna
Hottest Small Screen Hero: Simon Baker vs. Joshua Jackson
Cliff Lipson/CBS; Liane Hentscher/FOX
Sexiest Comeback: Courteney Cox vs. Rebecca Romijn
James White/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ABC
Funniest Lady: Tina Fey vs. Amy Poehler
Jose Perez/SplashNewsOnline.com; Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo
Best Guest Star (So Far): Zac Posen vs. Josh Groban
Takashi Seida/The CW; Courtesy of Fox
Fiercest Fashion Reality Star: Heidi Klum vs. Tyra Banks
Timothy A.Clary/Getty; Jonathan Mannion/The CW
Most Buzz-Worthy Newcomer: Nina Dobrev vs. Gillian Jacobs
Quantrell Colbert/The CW; Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo
Award-Winning Emmy Host: Ryan Seacrest vs. Neil Patrick Harris
Andy Holzman/ZUMA Press; Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Best '90s Revival: 90210 vs. Melrose Place
Frank Ockenfels/The CW; Art Streiber/The CW
Favorite New Geekette: Community's Annie or Glee's Rachel
Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo; Courtesy of Fox
Sexiest Leading Lady: Eliza Dushku vs. Anna Torv
Courtesy of Fox; George Holz/Fox
Most Stylish Animated Wife: Marge vs. Lois
Courtesy of Fox
1 of 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 13 Mathieu Young/Fox; Kelsey McNeal/Retna
Hottest Reality Dance Show Host: Cat Deeley vs. Samantha Harris
3 of 13 Cliff Lipson/CBS; Liane Hentscher/FOX
Hottest Small Screen Hero: Simon Baker vs. Joshua Jackson
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 13 Jose Perez/SplashNewsOnline.com; Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo
Funniest Lady: Tina Fey vs. Amy Poehler
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 13 Timothy A.Clary/Getty; Jonathan Mannion/The CW
Fiercest Fashion Reality Star: Heidi Klum vs. Tyra Banks
Advertisement
8 of 13 Quantrell Colbert/The CW; Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo
Most Buzz-Worthy Newcomer: Nina Dobrev vs. Gillian Jacobs
Advertisement
9 of 13 Andy Holzman/ZUMA Press; Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Award-Winning Emmy Host: Ryan Seacrest vs. Neil Patrick Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 13 Mitchell Haaseth/NBC Photo; Courtesy of Fox
Favorite New Geekette: Community's Annie or Glee's Rachel
Advertisement
Advertisement