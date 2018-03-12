whitelogo
Faith Hill
Celebrity
Faith Hill
Videos
Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland
Mar 12, 2018 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Faith Hill Had an Angelina Jolie Leg Moment at the CMAs, and Twitter Flipped Out
Nov 09, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Just Added New Dates to Their Joint Tour
Nov 07, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Announce Their First-Ever Joint Album
Oct 06, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
8 Celebrities Who Were Adopted
Jul 11, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Go Behind the Scenes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Over-the-Top World Tour
Jun 20, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Grab Those Tissues Before Watching Faith Hill's Duet with a Young Fan
Apr 19, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Academy of Country Music Awards
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Perform a New Duet and We Can’t Handle It
Apr 02, 2017 @ 11:00 pm
Academy of Country Music Awards
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 ACM Awards
Mar 28, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Release Swoon-Worthy Duet "Speak to a Girl"
Mar 24, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Are Finally Releasing a Joint Album
Mar 20, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Grammys
We Attended the Grammys—& Here's What Went Down
Feb 13, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 59th Grammy Awards
Feb 13, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Grammys
The Massive Grammys Carpool Karaoke Is the New Oscars Selfie
Feb 12, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Celebrity
11 Covers of "Piece of My Heart" in Honor of Janis Joplin's Birthday
Jan 19, 2017 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone + 15 More Pop-Culture Moments That Defined 2001
Oct 20, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Star Couples
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Commemorate Their Nashville Walk of Fame Stars with a Sweet Kiss
Oct 06, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Star Couples
Tim McGraw Just Posted an Adorable Throwback for Faith Hill's Birthday
Sep 22, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Faith Hill Turns 49 Today! See the Country Music Queen's Changing Looks Through the Years
Sep 21, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Watch Faith Hill and Her Daughter Have a Taylor Swift Sing-Along on the Way to College
Sep 07, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Tim McGraw Reminisces About His Proposal to Faith Hill on Their 19th Anniversary
Oct 07, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Watch Aretha Franklin's Iconic Performances in Honor of the Music Legend's Birthday
Mar 25, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Tech
Did Taylor Swift and Her Cat Meredith Just Have a $40 Million Fallout?
Mar 16, 2015 @ 8:30 am
