Eggclusive: A Look at the Most Stylish Egg Hunt in the World

Charlie Clift
Kim Peiffer
Apr 02, 2014 @ 1:40 pm

Something fabulous just hatched right here in New York City. The Fabergé Big Egg Hunt kicked off yesterday in the Big Apple, with 260 giant eggs -- each crafted by globally renowned artists and designers -- tucked into various locations throughout 5 boroughs.

From Ralph Lauren’s Western-themed cowboy egg (complete with boots and mustache, of course) to the candy-colored egg inside Parisian macaron store Ladurée, to Warby Parker's map-themed creation, these eggs have serious style.

But this egg hunt is far from old school; it’s gotten a 21st century makeover. You can participate in the hunt via smartphone with a downloadable app that helps you “crack the code” by revealing egg locations across the city. By “checking in” at each egg, you are entered into a sweepstakes to win one of three stunning jewel-encrusted necklaces (sounds eggcellent, now doesn't it?).

The eggs will be on display until April 1-17 across the 5 boroughs, then will all be moved to Rockefeller Center  in a finale exhibition from April18-25. The art display will culminate with a live auction of the eggs, with proceeds going to charity.

Check out the eggclusive pics of some of our favorite eggs in our gallery.

See more stylish eggs from Fabergé's Big Egg Hunt in our gallery!

 

1 of 14 Charlie Clift

Benjamin Shine's Egg

Located outside the Tribeca Grand Hotel.
Advertisement
2 of 14 Charlie Clift

Zaha Hadid's Egg

Located in the Fabergé store.
3 of 14 Charlie Clift

Humpty Dumpty by The Prince's Drawing School Egg

Located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.
Advertisement
4 of 14 Charlie Clift

Where's Waldo? Egg

Moves every day to a new location.
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Mary Mattingly's Egg

Located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.
Advertisement
6 of 14 Charlie Clift

Warby Parker's Egg

Located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.
Advertisement
7 of 14 Charlie Clift

DAIN's Egg

Located at 15 Prince Street.
Advertisement
8 of 14 Charlie Clift

Joanna Vasconcelos' Egg

Located at Ladurée SoHo.
Advertisement
9 of 14 Charlie Clift

Jeff Koons' Egg

Located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.
Advertisement
10 of 14 Charlie Clift

Nathan Sawaya's Egg

Located at 10 Columbus Circle.
Advertisement
11 of 14 Charlie Clift

Chris Carnabuci's Egg

Located at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Advertisement
12 of 14 Charlie Clift

Ralph Lauren's Egg

Located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza.
Advertisement
13 of 14 Charlie Clift

Bruce Weber's Egg

Located at the NoMad Hotel.
Advertisement
14 of 14 Charlie Clift

Faigh Ahmed's Egg

Located at Time Warner Center.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!