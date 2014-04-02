Eggclusive: A Look at the Most Stylish Egg Hunt in the World

Something fabulous just hatched right here in New York City. The Fabergé Big Egg Hunt kicked off yesterday in the Big Apple, with 260 giant eggs -- each crafted by globally renowned artists and designers -- tucked into various locations throughout 5 boroughs.

From Ralph Lauren’s Western-themed cowboy egg (complete with boots and mustache, of course) to the candy-colored egg inside Parisian macaron store Ladurée, to Warby Parker's map-themed creation, these eggs have serious style.

But this egg hunt is far from old school; it’s gotten a 21st century makeover. You can participate in the hunt via smartphone with a downloadable app that helps you “crack the code” by revealing egg locations across the city. By “checking in” at each egg, you are entered into a sweepstakes to win one of three stunning jewel-encrusted necklaces (sounds eggcellent, now doesn't it?).

The eggs will be on display until April 1-17 across the 5 boroughs, then will all be moved to Rockefeller Center in a finale exhibition from April18-25. The art display will culminate with a live auction of the eggs, with proceeds going to charity.

Check out the eggclusive pics of some of our favorite eggs in our gallery.

See more stylish eggs from Fabergé's Big Egg Hunt in our gallery!