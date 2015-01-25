Exclusive Portraits of Stars at #Sundance2015 by Christopher Ferguson

Nicole Kidman of ‘Strangerland’
Ben Mendelsohn, Analeigh Tipton and Ryan Reynolds of ‘Mississippi Grind’
Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner of HBO's ‘It’s Me, Hilary: The Man That Drew Eloise’
Adrian Grenier of ‘52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World’
Jennifer Connelly of 'Aloft'
Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis of ‘Sleeping with Other People’
Zachary Quinto, James Franco, and Charlie Carver of ‘I Am Michael’
Rashida Jones of ‘Hot Girls Wanted’
Jason Segel of ‘The End of the Tour’
Mamie Gummer and Mickey Sumner of 'The End of the Tour'
Danny Elfman of ‘The End of the Tour’
Kellan Lutz, Winona Ryder, and Peter Sarsgaard of ‘Experimenter’
Sarah Silverman of ‘I Smile Back’
Alexander Skarsgard of ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’
Bel Powley of 'The Diary of a Teenage Girl'
Ethan Hawke, Avan Jogia, Hailee Steinfeld, and Emilie Hirsch of ‘Ten Thousand Saints’
Keanu Reeves, Lorenza Izzo, and Ana de Armas of ‘Knock, Knock’
Kevin Bacon of ‘Cop Car’
Chris Pine, Margot Robbie, and Chiwetel Ejiofor of ‘Z for Zachariah’
Greta Gerwig of ‘Mistress America’
Lola Kirke of ‘Mistress America’
Tye Sheridan and Ewan McGregor of ‘Last Days in the Desert’
Tye Sheridan of ‘Last Days in the Desert,’ ‘The Stanford Prison Experiment,’ and ‘Entertainment’
Callan McAuliffe of ‘The Stanford Prison Experiment’
Constance Zimmer, Cobie Smulders, Kevin Corrigan, and Brooklyn Decker of 'Results'
Julianne Nicholson of ‘Ten Thousand Saints’ and ‘The Red Road’
Jason Momoa of ‘The Red Road’
Johnny Knoxville of 'Being Evel'
Ron Livingston, Rosemarie Dewitt, Brie Larson, and Jake Johnson of 'Digging for Fire'
Christopher Abbott of 'James White'
Makenzie Leigh of ‘James White’
Nikki Reed of ‘Catdance Film Festival’
The Cast of 'Me & Earl & the Dying Girl'
Melissa Rauch of ‘The Bronze’
Adam Scott of ‘The Overnight’
Jason Schwartzman of ‘The Overnight’
The Cast of 'Zipper'
Saoirse Ronan of 'Brooklyn' and 'Stockholm, Pennsylvania'
Cobie Smulders and Gail Bean of 'Unexpected'
Chanel Iman, Shameik Moore, and Kiersey Clemons of ‘Dope’
Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineson, and Anya Taylor-Joy of 'The Witch'
Michael Shannon of ’99 Homes’
Suraj Sharma and Tony Revolori of ‘Umrika’
Kodi Smit-McPhee of ‘Slow West’
Maddison Brown of ‘Strangerland’
Stephanie Allynne, Jermaine Clement, and Jessica Williams of ‘People, Places, Things’
Munro Chambers and Laurence Leboeuf of ‘Turbo Kid’
Patrick Fugit of ‘The Strongest Man’
Thomas Middleditch of ‘The Bronze’
Mark and Jay Duplass of ‘Animals’
George Sample III, Brian Kowalski, and Zurich Bucknerof ‘Cronies’
