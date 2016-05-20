This Is the Exact Perfume Rihanna Wears — and Yes, You Can Buy It 

We're all for copying Rihanna's beauty looks. Blue lipstick? Check. That voluminous ponytail she wore to the 2015 Chanel Cruise show? Yes, we're still talking about it, and we'll wear it, too. And while she's given us plenty of hair and makeup inspo, she's given us little in terms of fragrance. For one, you'd have to physically be around RiRi to get any sort of idea, and we hear getting in close proximately to the celeb is slightly difficult.

But we're here to tell you that, yes, we have indeed uncovered exactly what the singer smells like. Best part? The scent is bottled and available for purchase. Calling all those Rihanna superfans...

RELATED: You Can Soon Buy Zoella Products in the US

Lol she's down as fucc and I love it... I know my scents 😂😂😂😂🙈🙊 she said I ain't shyt and while drunk I ain't 😂 they don't know where to buy it tho 💁🏾 A video posted by @stylishgent on May 15, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

Rihanna's close friend @stylishgent shared a video of the two of them hanging out, where we also found out that she is wearing Love, Don't Be Shy perfume from By Killian. The perfume retails at a cool $260, which is nothing less of the opulence and glamour we've come to expect from Rihanna. It's also almost like the perfume was named for Rihanna, has badgalriri ever been shy? We'd like to suggest that Rihanna try By Killian's Good Girl Gone Bad perfume next...

RELATED: Subscription Boxes You Didn't Know Existed