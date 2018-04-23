whitelogo
Videos
Ewan McGregor's 22-Year-Old Daughter Poses for
Playboy
Apr 23, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger Initially Bonded Over "Mutual Frustration" with This Actor
Jan 11, 2018 @ 9:00 am
TV Shows
Our Favorite Naomi Watts Roles Over the Years
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Nicole Kidman Has Some Pretty Bad News for
Big Little Lies
Fans
Jun 07, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Movies
Beauty and the Beast Characters Come to Life in New Motion Posters
Jan 26, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Ewan McGregor on the Touching Connection Behind His Directorial Debut in
American Pastoral
Oct 20, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Dakota Fanning Stuns in a Gorgeous Green Bodysuit to Promote
American Pastoral
Oct 08, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Reviews & Coverage
Baz Luhrmann's
Moulin Rouge!
Is Becoming a Stage Musical
Sep 02, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Watch Emma Watson Portray Belle for Disney's Live-Action
Beauty and the Beast
Sep 01, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Movies
Here’s a First Look at Lumière, Cogsworth, Gaston, and the Beast from Disney’s Live-Action
Beauty and the Beast
Aug 30, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
63 Photos of Your Favorite Stars at Wimbledon
Jul 11, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Drop Everything: The First Trailer for Beauty and the Beast Starring Emma Watson Is Here
May 23, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Movies
You've Never Seen Miles Davis Like This Before
Apr 01, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Ewan McGregor's Favorite Disney Character Is Not What You'd Expect
Mar 24, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Ewan McGregor Explains His
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Cameo
Jan 29, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Fan Love: Ewan McGregor Talks Dirty (Hair) to a Follower on Twitter
Aug 13, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci to Join the Enchanting
Beauty and the Beast
Cast
Apr 22, 2015 @ 10:15 am
Golden Globes
The Impossible Opens Today: Ewan McGregor on Filming in the Rain
Dec 21, 2012 @ 2:30 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
2012 Toronto Film Festival Exclusive Photos: Ewan McGregor, Greta Gerwig, More!
Sep 10, 2012 @ 9:45 am
