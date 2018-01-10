Every Glam Look from Margot Robbie's I, Tonya Press Tour

James Devaney/GC Images
It feels like we’ve been waiting for decades to see Margot Robbie’s buzzy Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. But, as they say, the best things in life are worth waiting for, and we’re willing to say Robbie’s high-fashion press tour is one of those things.
Lucky for us, it’s only just begun. With a full awards season ahead of her, we’re assuming the Australian actress’s covetous style is just going to keep escalating—perhaps she’ll walk the carpet as an Oscar nominee next March … ?
VIDEO: Margot Robbie's Style Evolution
Without getting ahead of ourselves, take a look at the 27-year-old’s best I, Tonya press tour looks yet.
