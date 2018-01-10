Every Glam Look from Margot Robbie's I, Tonya Press Tour

Jan 10, 2018

It feels like we’ve been waiting for decades to see Margot Robbie’s buzzy Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. But, as they say, the best things in life are worth waiting for, and we’re willing to say Robbie’s high-fashion press tour is one of those things.

Lucky for us, it’s only just begun. With a full awards season ahead of her, we’re assuming the Australian actress’s covetous style is just going to keep escalating—perhaps she’ll walk the carpet as an Oscar nominee next March … ?

Without getting ahead of ourselves, take a look at the 27-year-old’s best I, Tonya press tour looks yet.

September 8, 2017

Robbie arrived at I, Tonya's Toronto International Film Festival debut in a floral cornflower blue Erdem gown. 

October 8, 2017

Robbie sparkled at the Hamptons Film Festival premiere of I, Tonya in a crystal-encrusted Dior minidress and shimmering platform sandals. 

November 5, 2017

The actress donned a unique off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton evening dress at the Hollywood Film Awards in early November. 

November 27, 2017

Margot arrived at The Gotham Awards in N.Y.C. wearing a sequined one-shoulder sheath dress and sleek black Saint Laurent sandals ($556; saksfifthavenue.com).

November 28, 2017

The Focus star attended the N.Y.C. premiere of I, Tonya in white lace Calvin Klein separates (top: $1,700; barneys.com, bottoms: $1,600; barneys.com) and a long suede camel coat. 

November 29, 2017

Robbie donned double dark-wash denim and black booties between press events in N.Y.C. 

November 30, 2017

Robbie promoted her upcoming film on Good Morning America in a navy Givenchy sweaterdress with a plunging sheer panel down the chest. 

December 2, 2017

Robbie arrived at a premiere screening of I, Tonya in San Rafael, Calif. in a radiant high-neck beige gown from The Row. 

December 4, 2017

Margot promoted her Golden Globe-nominated film on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a strapless black jumpsuit. 

December 5, 2017

The actress shone in a glimmering high-cut Versace gown and strappy black sandals at the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya, which she attended alongside Tonya Harding herself

December 7, 2017

Robbie attended a Beverly Hills screening of I, Tonya hosted by Australians In Film in an oversize striped Givenchy tee, a glittering zipper-front mini, and pearl-encrusted booties (shop a similar look here).

January 7, 2018

Although she was battling the flu, Robbie arrived at the Golden Globes looking every bit the movie star she is. The I, Tonya star hit the red carpet in a plunging black satin Gucci gown with glimmering floral embellishments. 

