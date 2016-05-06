See All of the Looks from Jennifer Lopez’s New “Ain’t Your Mama” Music Video

This morning, Jennifer Lopez dropped a new music video for her feminist anthem, “Ain’t Your Mama,” and we can’t stop talking about the incredible fashion and beauty looks that she dons in the video. Dressed in styles that span seven decades, from a ‘50s housewife-inspired ‘do to some mega curls reminiscent of the hairstyles of the ‘80s, J.Lo proved that she looks incredible no matter the time period.

Keep scrolling for all of the picture-perfect looks from her new girl-power video.