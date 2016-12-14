Evan Rachel Wood Won't Stop Wearing This One Outfit

A few years ago, I acquired the most perfect dress. It fit me in a way I never thought anything could; it was comfortable AND flattering AND sexy without being over the top. It was work appropriate AND cool enough to wear out. It was the dream. It was an Altuzarra dress. It wasn't that the dress was particularly eye catching in and of itself on the rack. But when I put it on, it transformed. And this is true of all Joseph Alutzarra's clothing. His pieces have this way of flattering almost every body type. Thankfully, said dress is a common shape he uses, and everytime an Altuzara dress goes on sale, I'm first in line at the register.

It's of no surprise to me that Evan Rachel Wood, who I've been sartorially crushing on since the movie Thirteen, has been spotted not once, not twice, but FOUR times wearing an Altuzarra pantsuit. And while it may not be as va-va-voom as some of the other red carpet looks, it's efforless and true to her.

I think the women's pantsuit for a long time was trying to emulate a menswear staple when women were wearing it to work. It was about hiding your femininity," Altuzarra told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "With so many strong women today embracing a more tailored, feminine pantsuit silhouette, I think it has emerged as a symbol of female empowerment and strength. In our case, the tailoring is always about celebrating femininity and woman's strength, and we have seen a tremendous amount of positive response.

If you look back at the past two years of appearances, you'll see Wood almost always opts for a pantsuit: in various colors an fabrics, with patterend shirts underneath blazers or sometimes with nothing. She wears the suit with Altuzarra's exact intentions: in a feminine and powerful way...that makes us inspired and, well, jealous.

Here are our favorite looks.

