Eva Mendes Was Spotted on a Rare Outing Wearing a Sweet Tribute to Gigi Bryant
It's also the outfit of 2020.
The world may be reopening, but sweatsuits will remain eternal — even in 2021.
Eva Mendes proved this earlier this week when she was photographed on a rare outing, wearing a very 2020 outfit that also paid tribute to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
The actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a tie-dye sweatsuit from the Mambacita x Dannijo collection, which was designed by Vanessa Bryant in memory of her late daughter Gigi. 100% of the proceeds from the collection will support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was founded in memory of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. The foundation is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.
Mendes wrote on Instagram that she "live[s] in" the sweats, sharing a sweet photo of herself wearing a version of them in a different color while sitting with her dog.
Vanessa Bryant commented on her post, writing, "Thank you 😘❤️."