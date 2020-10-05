Eva Mendes Had the Best Response to a Fan Who Said Ryan Gosling Needs to Get Her "Out More"
Eva Mendes had a very understandable response to a comment on her most recent Instagram post.
On Sunday, Mendes posted an old photo of herself wearing a black dress and walking on the beach. "Went for a run on the beach this morning," she joked.
Then she clarified, "No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year."
In a response captured by @commentsbycelebs, one person wrote, "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more." The person was referring to Mendes' husband Ryan Gosling. The two met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and have two children, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.
Mendes responded, "No thank you I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."
Honestly, can you blame her?