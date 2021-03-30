Eva Mendes's Daughters Gave Her a Very Colorful Makeover
"When in doubt, be their canvas."
It looks like little Esmeralda and Amada are getting into their mom's makeup bag — again.
In a new Instagram post, Eva Mendes showed off her daughters' artistic skills, with her face as the canvas.
The super-glam headshot shows Mendes wearing a turban, striped top, and gold hoops — though her avant-garde makeup look was certainly the highlight of the look. Mendes has on bright coral lipstick, heavy blush, and what looks to be blue eyeshadow, only it's on her jawline.
"My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe," she wrote. "I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."
The new post comes almost a year after Mendes showed off another look courtesy of her daughters. At the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine, Mendes shared a few looks, though it's clear that the duo of makeup experts have gotten less heavy-handed with their work, they're still embracing their love of bright colors and inventive take on contouring and highlighting.
"They won," Mendes captioned one photo, which featured bright turquoise eyeshadow and purple lipstick.
In a post that went up on her feed a few weeks later, she wrote, "I've lost any control I once had."
Oh, the joys of motherhood.