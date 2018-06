1 of 9 Clark Samuels/Startraks

She may have hosted the ALMA awards, but Eva Longoria deserves a title of her own: "Best Quick-Change Artist." The stylish star slipped into a new gown 15 times over the course of the show. Her longtime stylist Robert Verdi was initially stunned by the prospect. “She told me about it in the car: ‘I want to change every time I come out and wear another dress.’ Thankfully, she was driving.” A seven-person team helped Longoria change (each dress created by a Latin designer), but the actress took all of the close attention in stride. Says Verdi: “amp#91;In a photograph I haveamp#93;, she is laughing, her head is back and she’s got a sandwich in one hand and I’m putting a diamond bracelet on the other.”



Her mint duchess satin and silk tulle frock was by Argentinian-born, Miami-based designer Gustavo Cadile.