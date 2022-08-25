Eva Longoria Didn't Hem Her Super Wide-Leg Pants and It Doesn't Even Matter

Stylists will go on and on about the importance of tailoring your clothes to fit you, but not everyone has time to have alterations done, even major stars like Eva Longoria, who proved that a DIY hem doesn't have to spell disaster for an outfit. The tequila entrepreneur and actress (and director!) stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a pair of wide-leg, khaki-colored pants with a huge, flipped-up hem.

In addition to the statement-making pants, which also featured a pleated front for a major '80s throwback, Longoria wore a cropped button-up with an exaggerated, boxy shape and sky-high heels that kept her folded-up pants from dragging on the floor. The contrast in shapes and sizes let each piece shine and together, everything worked to give her 'fit the perfect balance of cool and business casual. She accessorized with simple hoop earrings and matching gold necklaces and wore her wavy hair half-up.

Longoria can add one more line item to her résumé. According to Hola, she and Dania Ramirez are lending their voices to the Sisters of the Underground podcast. The scripted show will cover the lives of the Mirabal sisters — Patria, Minerva and María Teresa — and their activism in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm so excited for listeners to hear the incredible story of the Mirabal sisters in this captivating and immersive format. They are true heroes, and their story is an important example of the strong need for all of our community's stories to be heard, seen, and celebrated," Longoria said.

The podcast premieres on Aug. 31.