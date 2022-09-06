Eva Longoria Enjoyed the Last Moments of Summer in a High-Cut Swimsuit and Sunhat

Endless summer.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
Published on September 6, 2022 @ 12:57PM
Eva Longoria 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

For many, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer, but for celebrities, this rule often doesn't apply (given their year-round access to tropical vacations and the sunny SoCal weather). Eva Longoria, for one, appears to still be in that summer mindset, enjoying every last second of it before shipping off to another exotic destination for work.

On Monday, the actress shared some snaps from her vacation with her son Santiago. The images captured the mother-and-son duo dancing in what looked to be a restaurant. Santiago showed off his moves atop a table while Longoria danced with him from the ground. To the side, a drummer appeared to provide the beats. Longoria wore a white high-cut, one-piece swimsuit with low-dip sides that she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a straw sunhat accented with a brown ribbon.

"My little dancing partner 💕," she captioned the post.

Later, she documented another flight on her Instagram Story, teasing a new destination. "We're off to a new adventure you guys," she told followers in her video. "Very excited. I'll show you when I land!" The next photo shows Mexico City as her departing location and Barcelona as their end point before a clip captures Santiago being wheeled on a large cart of luggage. "This is one cart of luggage btw," Longoria captioned the post.

The actress appears to be heading to the set of the Apple TV+ show, Land of Women, which is currently in pre-production in Spain, according to Variety. The show is based on the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name and will follow Gala (played by Longoria) and her journey to flee the country along with her mother and daughter after her husband finds himself in legal trouble.

