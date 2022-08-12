Eva Longoria Proved You Can Wear Your Bridesmaid Dresses Again

But maybe leave the trucker hat at home.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

Published on August 12, 2022
Eva Longoria pink slip dress
Photo: Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you've been to a wedding in the last half-decade (minus that one year nobody could get married because, well, you know), you've seen the go-to bridesmaid dress — and maybe even worn one yourself. It's a sweet, blush-pink dress with delicate straps and a silky, photo-friendly sheen. And while most of the time, people have resigned themselves to never, ever, wearing a bridesmaid dress again, Eva Longoria showed that if you have a silk slip dress hanging in your closet post-wedding duties, you can pull it out for a night on the town.

The actress, director, producer, and tequila mogul attended an event in Los Angeles wearing a very wedding (and all-occasion) appropriate blush-pink slip dress. And while one of her accessories included a trucker hat emblazoned with the word "tequila" (obviously for her Casa Del Sol brand), everything else about the ensemble looked ready for bridesmaids and Hollywood red carpets alike. She wore the breezy, midi-length dress with strappy, sky-high metallic sandals and stacks of necklaces and bracelets. And proving that some wedding trends can translate to real life without missing a beat, her beachy waves were picture-perfect despite the L.A. heat.

When she's not giving you inspiration for those dresses collecting dust in your collection, Longoria is giving plenty of other outfit ideas. Recently, she's been spotted wearing perfect summer outfits, combining tiny cutoff shorts with a super-sexy cut-out bodysuit and proving that business casual staples like blazers can be dressed down with formal shorts. Of course, she's a movie star, so she's no stranger to dialing up the glam. During an appearance at this year's amFAR Gala, Longoria reminded everyone that she's a vet when it comes to red carpet looks with a sleek, stealthy gown that featured a high slit.

