Eva Longoria's Perfect Summer Outfit Formula Included a Cut-Out Bodysuit and Short Denim Cutoffs The perfect summer outfit doesn't ex —. By Tessa Petak Published on August 9, 2022 Photo: Getty Images Eva Longoria may have just put together the perfect summer outfit that's cool enough to beat the heat, but chic enough to hit the town. And she simultaneously restored our faith in jean shorts, too. On Monday, the actress and producer shared a selfie to Instagram in super-short denim cutoffs and a beige-and-white ribbed bodysuit with a keyhole and two side cutouts. She accessorized with a tan wide-brimmed hat and drop earrings, while white sneakers added an element of practicality. In the snap, Longoria casually strolled along a cobblestone sidewalk beside colorful storefronts and beneath strung-up floral decorations. Eva Longoria Went Barefoot in a Hip-High Slit Dress at the amfAR Gala Afterparty "Happy Monday!" she wrote. "Make sure to add a little color to your week ✨" This isn't her first rodeo with shorts. In the last several days, she has proven that they can actually be a nighttime staple. On Monday night, the star was spotted heading to dinner at Los Angeles restaurant Mr Chow in a khaki colored short-and-jacket set, which she paired with PVC pumps. The outfit followed a similar formula as her Friday night look, which included a Barbiecore shorts suit that she completed with the same heels. Longoria has had quite the busy schedule this summer. She's currently working on the biopic Flamin' Hot, a film about the inventor of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. And today, it was announced that her series Land of Women, which she will star in and produce, will live on Apple TV+. It follows a wife who must flee to Spain and hide out after her husband finds himself in trouble, according to The Hollywood Reporter.