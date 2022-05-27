Eva Longoria Went Barefoot in a Hip-High Slit Dress at the amfAR Gala Afterparty

Eva Longoria was without a doubt one of the best-dressed attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year. From the instant she hit the red carpet for the screening of "Final Cut" in a sheer black Alberta Ferretti gown to even her off-duty style moments, including a bright orange suit with a sparkly silver corset underneath, the actress has delivered fashion hit after hit (no misses).

But she seemingly saved her best look for last at the 2022 amfAR Gala, and wore a black cutout dress with a major slash across her midriff and a hip-high slit. She paired the gown with sparkly strappy sandals, however, when the red carpet concluded, she pulled the most sensible move and kicked off her heels by the end of the night. In photos snapped during the afterparty, Longoria can be seen dancing, posing for photos, and having an all-around good time — without her shoes. Deciding to go barefoot for the remainder of the event, Eva still attempted to maintain the heel's extra inches by standing on her tiptoes.

Eva Longoria Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala Credit: Getty

This wasn't Eva's only relatable moment at Cannes. Last week, she revealed that at her first festival in 2005 she wore a $40 dress that she casually picked up from a store on Melrose. "I was like, I'll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right," Longoria recalled of the dress she wore 17 years ago. "Nobody would've known it was a $40 dress."