Eva Longoria Elevated Athleisure With the Tiniest Bra Top and Bike Shorts Set

Everything she touches turns to fashion.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 10:43AM
Eva Longoria Looking Over Shoulder Smiling 2022 "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Cannes, France
Photo: Getty Images

Eva Longoria has a knack for making everything look polished — from un-hemmed trousers to going barefoot in cut-out gowns. So it's no surprise that the actress and director used her magic touch to take athleisure to the next level.

On Tuesday, Longoria shared a selfie to her Instagram in which she sat along the arm of a wooden chair and sipped water while gazing out a glass window. In the snap, she wore a lemon-colored matching set that consisted of bike shorts and the tiniest, twisted workout bra. Longoria added her sophisticated spin by pairing the look with a white sheer zip-up jacket. She completed the athletic outfit with white-and-yellow sneakers and reflective aviators.

"Always stop to enjoy the view💛💛💛," she captioned the post.

Over the weekend, Longoria joined her friends Victoria Beckham and Zanna Rassi for a night out in Miami. The gal pals, along with Victoria and Longoria's husbands, David and José Bastón, grabbed a bite to eat at upscale eatery Papi Steak, where they were accompanied by the owner David Grutman and his wife Isabel. Rassi documented the excursion on her Instagram with a few snaps.

Rassi also shared another gallery with the girls who all wore pieces from the Victoria Beckham Body collection. Longoria wore a one-shoulder brown bodycon midi dress with PVC heels. Rassi chose a black cut-out frock, and Beckham opted for an asymmetric top and split-hem pants. "Wear VB Body...Have a GREAT night ✨✨ @victoriabeckham & @evalongoria were my free gift with purchase 😂👯‍♀️😂," she joked alongside the photos.

