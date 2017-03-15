13 Times Birthday Girl Eva Longoria Let Her Silly Side Show on Instagram

Happy birthday to Eva Longoria! Today, we raise a toast to the pint-size actress, who's perhaps best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives. Born 42 years ago today, Longoria is known for her bubbly personality and lovable demeanor both on and off camera.

VIDEO: Eva Longoria On Confidence and Getting Older

More recently Longoria starred on and also served as a director and producer on the sitcom Telenovela, an NBC series that ran from December 2015 to February 2016. In case you missed it, you can view full episodes here. Just be warned, Longoria's character, soap opera star Ana Sofia, is pretty darn hilarious.

The actress also tied the knot in May 2016 and said "I Do" to Jose Antonio Bastón in a spectacular wedding in Mexico. Her longtime friend Victoria Beckham even designed her wedding dress, and helped her get ready for the big day!

Plus, Longoria has proven she isn't just a comedic act on camera. Behind the scenes—and often on her Instagram—the actress has no problem showing off her silly side. To see for yourself, below are Longoria's funniest Instagrams in honor of her special day. From silly selfies to crazy costumes and on-set shenanigans, we can't get enough of these laugh-out-loud moments from the birthday girl.