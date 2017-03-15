13 Times Birthday Girl Eva Longoria Let Her Silly Side Show on Instagram

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Anna Hecht
Mar 15, 2017 @ 7:45 am

Happy birthday to Eva Longoria! Today, we raise a toast to the pint-size actress, who's perhaps best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series Desperate Housewives. Born 42 years ago today, Longoria is known for her bubbly personality and lovable demeanor both on and off camera.

VIDEO: Eva Longoria On Confidence and Getting Older

More recently Longoria starred on and also served as a director and producer on the sitcom Telenovela, an NBC series that ran from December 2015 to February 2016. In case you missed it, you can view full episodes here. Just be warned, Longoria's character, soap opera star Ana Sofia, is pretty darn hilarious.

The actress also tied the knot in May 2016 and said "I Do" to Jose Antonio Bastón in a spectacular wedding in Mexico. Her longtime friend Victoria Beckham even designed her wedding dress, and helped her get ready for the big day!

Plus, Longoria has proven she isn't just a comedic act on camera. Behind the scenes—and often on her Instagram—the actress has no problem showing off her silly side. To see for yourself, below are Longoria's funniest Instagrams in honor of her special day. From silly selfies to crazy costumes and on-set shenanigans, we can't get enough of these laugh-out-loud moments from the birthday girl.

1 of 13 evalongoria/instagram

Dropping that Beat

“Recorded my first single today!! Can't wait for you guys to hear it!,” Longoria joked in the caption of this silly Instagram, along with the hashtags, “#ComingSoon #IHitAllTheHighNotes #MicDrop #ButItsConnected #ButSeriouslyImNotASinger.”

2 of 13 evalongoria/instagram

Mini Me

“Hey Karlie, can you hear me down here? It’s me, Eva!,” she jokingly captioned this photo of her 5’ 2” frame next to Kloss’s towering 6’ 2” stature. 

3 of 13 evalongoria/instagram

Perfectly Timed Instagram

The actress combined her love of meditation, traveling and … jumping? all into one incredible photo in front of the U.K.'s Stonehenge.

4 of 13 evalongoria/instagram

Giant Bottle of Wine

Longoria is seriously living out our own giant wine bottle dreams, and we love her for it.

5 of 13 Courtesy

Official Funny Business

Longoria was clearly having a good time palling around with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Longoria captioned the photo: "I'm not only voting for her, I like her!"

6 of 13 Courtesy

Fun in the Sun

The actress literally jumped for joy out of happiness over her much-needed "vacation time."

7 of 13 Courtesy

Girl Time

The brunette beauty captioned this photo with singer Katy Perry at the Golden Globes, saying "Backstage with my girl @katyperry!" 

8 of 13 Courtesy

Double-Team Hair 'Do

With three men on the job, it's no wonder Longoria's hair always looks flawless.

9 of 13 Courtesy

TV Twins

Longoria posted this photo to Instagram and complimented her Telenovela co-star, Roselyn Sanchez, saying: "Tonight! Watch my twin@roselyn_sanchez on #Telenovela She is so funny!" 

10 of 13 Courtesy

On-Set Pets

"Very cute special guest this Monday! It's a furry one," Longoria captioned this photo on set of Telenovela.

11 of 13 Courtesy

A-Game Glam Squad

The actress is clearly playing her cards right in the beauty department ... literally.

12 of 13 Courtesy

Lip Sync Battle Gear

The talented actress posed for this picture following her Lip Sync Battle victory.

13 of 13 Courtesy

Gettin' Frisky

"Tomorrow night! Ana and Xavi are in trouble ... And it's not just a fashion violation. #CaughtInTheAct #Telenovela," the actress captioned this photo of she and a co-star on set of Telenovela

