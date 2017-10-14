whitelogo
Eva Green
Eva Green Opens Up About Harvey Weinstein: "I Had to Push Him Off"
Oct 14, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
13 Actors Who
Must
Guest Star on
American Horror Story
This Season
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
These Are the 10 Movies to Watch in September 2016
Sep 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
The Trailer for
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Will Give You Chills
Mar 15, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Eva Green Gets Up Close and Personal on Beauty, Hobbies and What It's Like to Work with Tim Burton
Nov 08, 2014 @ 2:52 pm
Eva Green Discusses Risqué Roles and Why Nailing an American Accent Is Difficult
Aug 06, 2014 @ 4:16 pm
Eva Green and Michelle Pfeiffer Premiere Dark Shadows and More
May 08, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
The Sexiest On-Screen Spies
Jul 01, 2010 @ 5:47 pm
