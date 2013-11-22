Inside InStyle’s Welcome Party for Fashion News Director Eric Wilson

This week, our new (and first-ever!) Fashion News Director Eric Wilson (pictured at left, with Diane von Furstenberg and InStyle's Ariel Foxman) joined our editorial team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We celebrated his arrival, in style of course, with a cocktail party atop the Skylark Lounge in New York City. Guests including von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung, Vera Wang and Thakoon Panichgul took in sweeping views of the city skyline while noshing on truffle Parmesan-dusted popcorn, tomato basil hand pies, and sweet potato crab cakes. “Eric is a brilliant writer," Barney’s New York Creative Ambassador Simon Doonan told InStyle.com. "He enjoys the status of a fashion insider but he does not have an elitist perspective. Au contraire! He always unearths the pithy stories and the juiciest dish."

Wilson’s past work is a repertoire of journalistic achievements. Before joining InStyle, he was a fashion reporter and critic at The New York Times, and also covered the ready-to-wear, fur, outerwear, and designer sportswear markets for Women’s Wear Daily. "Eric is one of the foremost authorities on fashion," said InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman. "He brings additional credibility and a journalistic point of view to InStyle, while also bringing an enthusiastic approach to the full fashion calendar, celebrity red carpet, and the business itself." Stay tuned for more on Eric, and check out the star-studded photos from inside the event.

