Inside InStyle’s Welcome Party for Fashion News Director Eric Wilson

Kim Peiffer
Nov 21, 2013 @ 7:11 pm

This week, our new (and first-ever!) Fashion News Director Eric Wilson (pictured at left, with Diane von Furstenberg and InStyle's Ariel Foxman) joined our editorial team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We celebrated his arrival, in style of course, with a cocktail party atop the Skylark Lounge in New York City. Guests including von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung, Vera Wang and Thakoon Panichgul took in sweeping views of the city skyline while noshing on truffle Parmesan-dusted popcorn, tomato basil hand pies, and sweet potato crab cakes. “Eric is a brilliant writer," Barney’s New York Creative Ambassador Simon Doonan told InStyle.com. "He enjoys the status of a fashion insider but he does not have an elitist perspective. Au contraire! He always unearths the pithy stories and the juiciest dish."

Wilson’s past work is a repertoire of journalistic achievements. Before joining InStyle, he was a fashion reporter and critic at The New York Times, and also covered the ready-to-wear, fur, outerwear, and designer sportswear markets for Women’s Wear Daily. "Eric is one of the foremost authorities on fashion," said InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman. "He brings additional credibility and a journalistic point of view to InStyle, while also bringing an enthusiastic approach to the full fashion calendar, celebrity red carpet, and the business itself." Stay tuned for more on Eric, and check out the star-studded photos from inside the event.

Eric Wilson, Diane von Furstenberg and Ariel Foxman

Designers and personalities including Diane von Furstenberg and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman celebrated Wilson's arrival atop The Skylark in New York City. "It was wonderful to see such a beautiful turnout," Wilson said. "I didn't think it was possible to be more excited about coming to work at InStyle, until I realized how excited all of these people were for me. It was a truly humbling moment!"
Vera Wang

arrived at The Skylark rooftop in a chic ensemble pairing her on-trend puffer vest with a white blouse, black shorts and tights.
Zac Posen

The famed designer looked dashing in a sleek suit, but stayed warm with his fur-lined peacoat paired with leather gloves.
A Look Inside The Skylark

Inside, guests took in sweeping views of New York City from the newly opened Manhattan rooftop lounge, while dining on fare including Mac and Cheese BBQ Chicken and BLT shortcakes.
Simon Doonan, Stacey Bendet and Eric Wilson

“Eric is brilliant writer. He enjoys the status of a fashion insider but he does not have an elitist perspective,” Barneys New York Creative Ambassador Simon Doonan told InStyle.com.
Signature Cocktails and InStyle

Guests sipped on signature cocktails including the Fort Knox (Elijah Craig bourbon, reposado mezcal, yellow chartreuse honey syrup, grilled lemon ice block), and the Skinny Paloma (Milagro Silver Tequila, fresh grapefruit & lime splashed with citrus soda).
Prabal Gurung

the famed designer was among the attendees who celebrated Wilson's arrival at InStyle.

