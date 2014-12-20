Engagement Envy: 20 Rings that Rock Our World

Feast your eyes on these carats! It’s prime proposal season: 40% of couples will make it official between the holiday season and Valentine’s Day, which means we have an excuse (do we really need one?) to swoon over the most gorgeous diamonds imaginable. While the sparkling solitaires and the diamond halo setting remain strong statement pieces du jour, we are enamored with the new bezel, reflective crown settings and variety of metals on the scene. For your viewing (and pinning) pleasure, InStyle.com has wrapped up twenty rocks that rock our world.

1 of 20 Courtesy

Timeless Sparkler

With bead-set diamonds exquisitely set around a round brilliant center stone, the Tiffany Embrace™ ring (from $14,600; tiffany.com is everything a ring is supposed to be: classic, impressive and brilliant.
2 of 20 Courtesy

A Step Up

Bold, yet graceful -- the emerald diamond is often ideal for a straightforward, confident beauty. This unique step-cut, channel-set diamond band (price available upon request; kwiat.com) accentuates the endless beauty of the emerald diamond.
3 of 20 Courtesy

Statement Worthy

For the girl who wants the world to know she’s setting the date, you cannot make more of a statement than this cushion-cut antiqued engagement ring (price available upon request; yanina-co.com) set in 18kt white gold with 1.20ct of share prong set diamonds.
4 of 20 Courtesy

Vintage Reinvented

Perfect for the woman who appreciates the classics but is blazing her own path into the future. This art deco-inspired Vram Selene Emerald II engagement ring (price available upon request; vram.com) features five-stones--an emerald center stone flanked by trapezoid and baguette diamonds--bezel set into platinum.
5 of 20 Courtesy

Something Blue

Tacori’s Dantela engagement ring (price available upon request; tacori.com) features a unique architectural flair. The geometric cadillac-shaped sapphires introduce a deep blue accent to a round center stone set ablaze by a crown of intensifying diamonds and pave-set diamond detailing.
6 of 20 Courtesy

Brilliantly Sweet

Both timeless and oh-so-current, this round brilliant center stone (price upon request; yanina-co.com) will suit many modern girls. The delicate engagement ring is set in18 karat white gold with a halo of pave set white diamonds.
7 of 20 Courtesy

rope 'em in

Tiffany amp Co. Schlumbergeri Rope Ring (from $23,900; tiffany.com) superbly displays texture and dimension with a round brilliant diamond that sparkles in the center of a band of delicately entwined 18k gold rope, one of the designer’s signature motifs.
8 of 20 Courtesy

Modern Solitaire

A new take on the time-honored diamond ring, Vram Jewelry’s Iris Round (price available upon request; vramjewelry.com) features a bezel set two-carat brilliant round stone in a band hand drawn with three wires attaching together. There is a small diamond accent in the basket.
9 of 20 Courtesy

Split Shank Stunner

This stunning engagement ring (from $8,350; heartsonfire.com) flawlessly blends modern edge and classic appeal with a dazzling center stone is embellished by a floral motif that is accentuated micropave split shank design.
10 of 20 Courtesy

everlasting love

The signature Solitaire 1895 engagement ring (price upon request; cartier.us) has stood the test of time--the design has been part of the Cartier colleciton since 1895. We love this very of-the-moment setting in yellow gold pavé.
11 of 20 Courtesy

Precise Princess

Celebrity jeweler Neil Lane’s impressive princess cut ring (price upon request; neillanejewelry.com)features an square-shaped center stone set in a modern three-stone platinum setting with angular side-diamonds and a clean, crisp band.
12 of 20 Courtesy

One Sharp Lady

Every once in a while we see a ring that just speaks for itself. A work of art, the Warrior Ring by Eva Fehren (To purchase, contact Eva Fehren directly; evafehren.com) features a uniquely shaped center stone set in 18K blackened white gold surrounded by white diamonds. To purchase, contact Eva Fehren directly.
13 of 20 Courtesy

Pretty in Pink

Preville’s classic “with a twist”, the Liat ring (price upon request; pennypreville.com) features a sparkling round center stone set in an ornate engraved basket with six-prongs. Diamonds and graceful scrolls are engraved all over the band. The ring’s sweetness and splendor comes through clearly in pretty pink gold mounting.
14 of 20 Courtesy

Uniquely Yours

For the one-of-a-kind girl. The Belle by Harry Winston™ engagement ring (price upon request; harrywinston.com) features a sparkling round 2.1 carat brilliant diamond set in an architectural micropave platinum setting.
15 of 20 Courtesy

Past, Present, Future

Representing the three-stages of a love story, a three-stone ring (price available upon request; kwiat.com) is the perfect classic with a twist. This elegant ring features an oval center stone flanked by two half moon diamonds on each side. Each of the stones sits just above a delicate frame of diamonds.
16 of 20 Courtesy

Pillow Talk

The three-carat cushion cut -- a blend of round, square, and a shape unto itself -- is set beautifully in yellow 18 karat gold with tiny pave set into the band by Donna DiStefano (price available upon request; donnadistefanoltd.com. Pair it with a pave wedding band -- or stack with multi-colored wedding bands.
17 of 20 Courtesy

Hello Oval!

Oval makes its return in a new way--set sideways in a floating pave halo by Vram (price available upon request; vram.com). The one-carat oval center stone is flanked by more than another half carat of full brilliant diamonds to evoke a sense of style and glamour!
18 of 20 Courtesy

Hexagon Heaven

Bridal designer Monique Lhuillier brings her design prowess to engagement rings and her own spin to the halo setting with a unique and graceful hexagonal shape in this luxurious platinum setting ($2,840; bluenile.com).
19 of 20 Courtesy

Love Story

Inspired by the love story of Estelle Arpels and Alfred Van Cleef, the Couture solitaire setting by Van Cleef & Arpels (from $8,100; vancleefarpels.com) features an asymmetrical composition and buttonhole motif. Both graceful and original, the stone is clasped by a platinum loop of pave diamonds.
20 of 20 Courtesy

Stunning Starburst

For the artist-in-residence, the Diamond Star Ring ($2,375; chefridi.com)by Adel Chefridi (a jeweler known for his unique handcrafted designs that blend cultures and international influences) features fine quality diamonds handset in a starbusting motif on 18 karat yellow gold with a satin finish.

