Engagement Envy: 20 Rings that Rock Our World

Feast your eyes on these carats! It’s prime proposal season: 40% of couples will make it official between the holiday season and Valentine’s Day, which means we have an excuse (do we really need one?) to swoon over the most gorgeous diamonds imaginable. While the sparkling solitaires and the diamond halo setting remain strong statement pieces du jour, we are enamored with the new bezel, reflective crown settings and variety of metals on the scene. For your viewing (and pinning) pleasure, InStyle.com has wrapped up twenty rocks that rock our world.

PHOTOS: 20 Engagement Rings that Rock Our World

