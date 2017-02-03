7 Empowering Emily Ratajkowski Quotes to Live By

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Feb 03, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Emily Ratajkowski is the proud owner of one of Instagram's hottest accounts, but she's not trying to prove anything with those body-positive bikini shots—other than the need to love yourself first. The actress, model, and social media starlet wants you to be emboldened by your sexuality, not ashamed of it or shamed for it, and she is personally spearheading the movement.

"Where can girls look to see women who find empowerment in deciding when or how to be or feel sexual? Even if being sexualized by society's gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be," she wrote in a Lenny Letter early last year.

"I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies," she continued. "I struggle to find the space between as an artist, as a model, and simply as a woman—a space where I can have ownership and enjoyment of my gender. Honoring our sexuality as women is a messy, messy business, but if we don't try, what do we become?"

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body-Positive Message for 2017

 

Preach, Em. Keep scrolling for seven more times the actress spoke your new life motto.

1 of 7 John Shearer/Getty

Lenny Letter, 2016

Advertisement
2 of 7 Donato Sardella/Getty

Lenny Letter, 2016

3 of 7 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Twitter, 2016

Advertisement
4 of 7 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter, 2016

Advertisement
5 of 7 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Twitter, 2016

Advertisement
6 of 7 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

WWD, 2016

Advertisement
7 of 7 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

InStyle UK, 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!