Here's The Disturbing Reason a Director Asked Emmy Rossum to Wear a Bikini 

Everybody knows Emmy Rossum can act. And sing, for that matter! But, the newlywed's talent wasn't in question when a director asked her to audition for a role by strolling into his office wearing a bikini. (Yes, that is real.) Nope—said director simply wanted Emmy to prove that she's "not fat."

The Shameless star recently recounted an experience that sounds all too familiar, especially in light of Alison Brie's recent telling of the way she had to audition for Entourage. (ICYMI: That incident, too, involved a bikini. Charming.) The Hollywood Reporter hosted a roundtable discussion with Rossum and other stars, and the topic of cringe-worthy auditions came up.

"As recently as a year ago, my agent called me and was like, 'I'm so embarrassed to make this call, but there's a big movie and they're going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There's no audition. That's all you have to do,'" Rossum recalled. "He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question." Yep, we're with you: There aren't enough side-eye emojis in the world.

For the record, Rossum has no problem with no nudity. "I have a problem about people's heads being...bashed in and children watching that. I don't have any problem with children seeing a woman topless. I just don't," she shared. But, the movie in question had no nudity—and, surprise!—no bikini scenes. "Last time I checked, I'm not a f—ing model," Rossum said.

That could be, but she's quickly becoming one of our favorite role models. Rossum is also a fierce advocate for wage equality, and, she fights for animal rights. That was also her, donating her wedding flowers to brighten up hospital rooms. Emmy for prez.