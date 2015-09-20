Red Carpet Bonanza! See the Best Looks from 16 of Our Favorite 2015 Emmy Nominees 

Only one more day to go before the primetime Emmys take place and while we'll have our eyes peeled for the glam Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and Naeem Khan confections, we're also championing potential fashion newcomers like Brandon Maxwell and Monse.

Dresses aside, there are of course the fabulously talented nominees. That’s precisely why we’re tipping our hats to the nominated talents that our favorite designers are busily preparing to dress this weekend. We'd say each of these women has mastered the art of red carpet dressing over the years and the range of looks are nothing short of impressive. And while it may be a first ride in the Emmys rodeo for actresses like Taraji P. Henson and Tatiana Maslany, they're certainly no novices when it comes to making an impression on the red carpet. From Amy Schumer to Uzo Aduba, Emilia Clarke to Robin Wright, click below to see some of the best red carpet looks our favorite beauties have worn on the red carpet.

