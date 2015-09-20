Red Carpet Bonanza! See the Best Looks from 16 of Our Favorite 2015 Emmy Nominees 

Jonathan Borge
Sep 20, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Only one more day to go before the primetime Emmys take place and while we'll have our eyes peeled for the glam Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and Naeem Khan confections, we're also championing potential fashion newcomers like Brandon Maxwell and Monse.

Dresses aside, there are of course the fabulously talented nominees. That’s precisely why we’re tipping our hats to the nominated talents that our favorite designers are busily preparing to dress this weekend. We'd say each of these women has mastered the art of red carpet dressing over the years and the range of looks are nothing short of impressive. And while it may be a first ride in the Emmys rodeo for actresses like Taraji P. Henson and Tatiana Maslany, they're certainly no novices when it comes to making an impression on the red carpet. From Amy Schumer to Uzo Aduba, Emilia Clarke to Robin Wright, click below to see some of the best red carpet looks our favorite beauties have worn on the red carpet.

RELATED: Emmy Nominee Elisabeth Moss: "I Feel Like I've Found My Personal Style"

Amy Poehler

We’d imagine Poehler would laugh if we told her she kills it on the carpet, but her ability to shine in both a tuxedo and a skin-tight number is evidence of just that.

Amy Schumer

While promoting Trainwreck earlier this year, Schumer regularly turned heads in Narciso Rodriguez designs. That may be her go-to, but she’s also unafraid to slip into daring pieces made by Balmain and Dion Lee. 

Claire Danes 

Homeland fashion perhaps isn’t red carpet appropriate, but Danes repeatedly shines in plenty of Valentino, Marc Jacobs, and Givenchy.

Christina Hendricks 

If it's fashion drama you're looking for, Mad Men beauty Christina Hendricks always turns heads in stunning, enormously beautiful gowns like this Zac Posen design. 

Edie Falco 

Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco sticks to classic shades of navy, red, and black and also makes sure to wear tailored silhouettes

Elisabeth Moss 

The fashion on Mad Men may have been precisely mid century, but in real life, Moss has found modern yet timeless creations work best.

Elizabeth Banks 

Banks knows that overtly colorful florals can easily captivate everyone's attention. Yes, the starlet can sport body-hugging dresses, but she regularly flaunts masterfully long gowns with endless trains. 

Emilia Clarke 

The Game of Thrones star has an innate ability to shine like a real queen, as she does in this Rosie Assoulin number. Proenza Schouler, Donna Karan, and Ralph Lauren are among her favorites. 

Heidi Klum 

Did Klum take a dive into the fountain of youth? For years, the model has flawlessly transitioned in and out of scintillating gowns with slits and metallic pieces with sequins all over.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Narciso Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera are two of the talented designers that Dreyfus loves to turn to. The talent also has an appreciation of all things lace, and a perfectly structured strapless gown.

Lily Tomlin 

Time and time again, the legendary actress proves that black is, well, the new black

Robin Wright 

Wright brings just as much bravado to her House of Cards character as she does to the red carpet, regularly opting for svelte designs by Ralph Lauren. 

Taraji P. Henson 

Actresses try hard not to seem like their characters, but Henson’s personal style is reflective of Empire’s Cookie Lyon: hip-hugging, bold, and definitely head-turning.

Tatiana Maslany 

Orphan Black calls for plenty of action and sporty, tomboyish fashion. On the carpet, however, Maslany has a knack for wearing lesser-known designer gowns from brands like Narces.

Uzo Aduba 

The Orange Is the New Black star isn’t afraid of color, flaunting neon and pastel colored designs by Zac Posen and Christian Siriano, among others.

Viola Davis 

Davis is better known for transformative roles that make a statement, meaning the actress also loves to loudly arrive in colorful designs by Vera Wang, Emilio Pucci, and Monique Lhuillier. 

