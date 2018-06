11 of 12 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Emmanuelle Chriqui - 2011

Emmanuelle Chriqui's skin was highlighted in all the right places for the Entourage series finale in New York City. Her makeup artist Genevieve Herr says the key to the glow is exfoliating and hydrating with a good cream before applying makeup. "I like to blend a moisturizing tint on skin with a damp sponge: They’re sheer and create a natural-looking, dewy finish," she says. Post makeup-application, Herr glides a blush brush with a shimmering powder over key areas like cheek and brow bones, inner eyes, shoulders and decollete. When the light hits the skin it creates a subtle effect that's sophisticated and oh-so-sexy.