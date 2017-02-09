whitelogo
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Celebrity
Naomie Harris Can’t Believe Justin Timberlake Is a Fan
Feb 09, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
TV Shows
Welcome Back Wednesday: Emmanuelle Chriqui Hypnotizes in Hulu’s
Shut Eye
Jan 04, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Jenna Dewan-Tatum Throws Wild Dance Party Birthday Bash
Dec 06, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
Emmanuelle Chriqui on
Entourage's
Enduring Appeal, Wearing a Fake Belly, and Filming at the Golden Globes
Jun 03, 2015 @ 5:45 am
Critics Choice Awards
See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Critics' Choice TV Awards
May 31, 2015 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
The New Cameo-Packed
Entourage
Movie Trailer Is Everything You Were Hoping for
Mar 25, 2015 @ 8:01 am
Accessories
What Would Lea Michele Do If She Wasn't an Actress? Quite Possibly Be a Florist
Aug 08, 2014 @ 1:31 pm
Celebrity
Kellan Lutz, Sophia Bush, and More Came Out to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Jun 12, 2014 @ 4:22 pm
Earth Day
Stars Who Go Green: Amy Smart, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and More!
Apr 22, 2013 @ 12:20 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Emmanuelle Chriqui Models for Charles David + Will Design a Capsule Shoe Collection This Fall
Mar 04, 2013 @ 5:27 pm
Fashion
Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Shorts Made of Recycled Shoes
Oct 17, 2011 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Four Style Secrets From Entourage’s Sloan
Jul 22, 2011 @ 2:30 pm
Exclusive: Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Bracelet for Charity!
Jul 15, 2011 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Emmanuelle Chriqui
