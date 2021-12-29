Emma Watson Recalled the Very Moment She "Fell in Love" With Tom Felton

Just in time for the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max (set to air on January 1), fans got a peek at the stars' look back at the process behind the blockbusters, including star Emma Watson talking about a sweet moment she had with Tom Felton — the two played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively, in the franchise. While the two have had fans clamoring and hoping for something more between the two, she gave them a little something when she talked about "falling in love" with him during a tutoring session.

It's clear to fans now that Watson's all about feminism, but it might be a surprise for them to learn that she's always had a unique view on traditional gender roles and religious attitudes.

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring," she said, according to ET Canada. "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she added. "He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, 'You're like my little sister.'"

And even though they were kids, Felton says that he knew something was going on. Well, maybe a few gossipy crew members helped out. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a spark between the two, he said it was more of a "kinship" than a romance.