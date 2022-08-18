Emma Watson's New Prada Campaign Features a Shaggy Pixie Cut

Italian fashion powerhouse Prada is adding to its stable of celebrity ambassadors. After Jake Gyllenhaal joined the brand for its Luna Rossa fragrance, Prada announced today that Emma Watson, star of the Harry Potter films and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, would front a new feminine fragrance set to be released later this month. And while that news is enough to get the fashion world buzzing, Watson's promotional photos for the news included a different kind of buzz: she showed off a new short pixie cut.

Paired with graphic eyeliner and a signature Prada triangle-logo earring, Watson's new hair was choppy and piece-y, with baby bangs across her forehead complimenting fluffy brows and an otherwise clean makeup look. Watson extolled the brand's femininity and efforts to break down traditional views of womanhood, saying that she was excited to partner with Prada and its sustainability initatives.

"Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions," Watson said in a press release from the brand. "It's a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant."

"Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a mindful, engaged spirit, determined for positive evolution — the perfect embodiment of Prada's new feminine fragrance," Prada Beauty International General Manager Yann Andrea added. "Her sprawling body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspirational, each a signifier of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation who demand authenticity."

While details about the new scent's notes are still under wraps, Prada shared that it would be available starting August 22. To share information about exactly what fans can expect, Prada Beauty launched its own Instagram account with a few artful photos of citrus fruit, pink liquid, and vanilla beans.