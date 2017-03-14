Emma Watson Is Really Leaning Into This Whole Princess Thing—and We’re Not Mad About It

Emma Watson once was reluctant to step into the role of a Disney princess—she turned down the part of Cinderella before taking on Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. But judging by her latest red carpet fashion, she’s really leaning into the whole looking like royalty thing. During the upcoming film's press tour, the Harry Potter alum has looked like she stepped out of a modern-day fairytale time and time again.

And like all responsible royals, Watson is being smart about where her clothing is being made by wearing and promoting only sustainable fashion and touting each designer on the tour’s official Instagram account.

VIDEO: Beauty and the Beast Official U.S. Trailer

The actress told Vanity Fair that she even made a PowerPoint presentation for designers that included a questionnaire about where the garments are produced, their impact on the environment, and why she should wear it.

From princess skirts and regal trains to selfless activism, this actress’s transformation into a real-life princess is almost complete.