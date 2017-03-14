Emma Watson Is Really Leaning Into This Whole Princess Thing—and We’re Not Mad About It

Emma Watson once was reluctant to step into the role of a Disney princess—she turned down the part of Cinderella before taking on Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. But judging by her latest red carpet fashion, she’s really leaning into the whole looking like royalty thing. During the upcoming film's press tour, the Harry Potter alum has looked like she stepped out of a modern-day fairytale time and time again.

And like all responsible royals, Watson is being smart about where her clothing is being made by wearing and promoting only sustainable fashion and touting each designer on the tour’s official Instagram account.

The actress told Vanity Fair that she even made a PowerPoint presentation for designers that included a questionnaire about where the garments are produced, their impact on the environment, and why she should wear it.

From princess skirts and regal trains to selfless activism, this actress’s transformation into a real-life princess is almost complete.

In a black gown with sheer panels

Watson looked truly regal in an LBD that was anything but simple for the Beauty and the Beast N.Y.C. premiere. The gorgeous gown featured sheer paneling, a thigh-high slit, and a long train, as well as a large bow across her shoulders, giving us serious princess vibes.

In Dior Haute Couture

The star gave us the Belle moment we've all been waiting for during a reading with the New York Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center. Dressed in a Dior Haute Couture pale yellow organza cowl-neck gown, Watson looked every bit the part of the book-obsessed Disney princess.

In Elie Saab Haute Couture

At the Shanghai premiere of Beauty and the Beast, Watson looked like a real-life princess in a nude Elie Saab custom tulle and crepe georgette silk gown complete with a cape embroidered with silk thread, sequins and stones. The royal look was enhanced with a bold red lip and loose chignon.

In Emilia Wickstead

At a London screening of the live-action film, Watson channeled Queen Elsa in a structural, off-the-shoulder gown with inverted pleat train. While the icy blue gown looked more like Frozen than Beauty and the Beast, she gave a nod to her film with her hairstyle, which featured two rose-like buns pinned to each side of her head.

In Dior Haute Couture

During her press tour in London, the actress donned a strapless, ivory, A-line dress, straight from Dior's spring 2017 Haute Couture show. Along with a fitted bodice and dramatic skirt, the gown featured various doodle-style illustrations, perhaps a nod back to the movie's fairytale origin.

