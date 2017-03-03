Emma Watson's Black Jumpsuit Is Fierce from Every Angle

We're confident Belle would approve of Emma Watson's fashion choice for the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles Thursday. The Harry Potter alum ditched the ballgowns in favor of an ultra-chic, all-black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with a dramatic strapless V-neck.

Watson, 26, opted to wear the ensemble's gold rose pin at her hip as a subtle homage to the enchanted flower at the heart of the classic fairy tale. (Sadly, the beautiful brooch isn't part of Swarovski's new collection inspired by the film.)

Watson accessorized her look with a pair of black pointy-toe pumps, simple drop earrings and gold leaves woven into her loose updo.

A fashion-foward negative space cat-eye we also saw on Lily Collins at this year's Oscars after-party, was a bold final touch.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend (whose duet with Ariana Grande is featured on the film's soundtrack) were also in attendance at the star-studded affair. Teigen donned an embellished maroon gown with long sleeves and a flirty tiered fringe, while Legend looked dapper per usual in a blue suit with a black bow tie.

Celine Dion, who also contributed a new song to the film's soundtrack, lit up the red carpet in a blue one-shoulder cape dress by Christian Siriano.

Other Hollywood heavyweights, including Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Dan Stevens (who plays the Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), and Aubrey Plaza were in fine form for the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film. Plaza, who co-stars with Stevens in FX's Legion, looked ready for spring in a lacy white frock scattered with colorful floral embellishments.

You can catch Beauty and the Beast when it waltzes into theaters March 17. See more looks from the L.A. premiere below.