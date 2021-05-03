Emma Stone Was Spotted For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Baby

Stone and husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child together in March.

May 03, 2021 @ 12:39 pm
Emma Stone has just been spotted in public for the first time since giving birth to a baby girl earlier this year.

Over the weekend, the Cruella actress was photographed out in Pacific Palisades, wearing a black crop top with matching black sandals, light-wash jeans, sunglasses, and a black Louis Vuitton purse.

Credit: Backgrid

In March, Stone quietly welcomed a baby girl with husband Dave McCary, who she married in a secret wedding in September 2020.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

"She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave," the source added. "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."

