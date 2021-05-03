Emma Stone Was Spotted For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Baby
Stone and husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child together in March.
Emma Stone has just been spotted in public for the first time since giving birth to a baby girl earlier this year.
Over the weekend, the Cruella actress was photographed out in Pacific Palisades, wearing a black crop top with matching black sandals, light-wash jeans, sunglasses, and a black Louis Vuitton purse.
In March, Stone quietly welcomed a baby girl with husband Dave McCary, who she married in a secret wedding in September 2020.
"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."
"She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave," the source added. "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."