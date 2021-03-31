Emma Stone Is "Excited" To Be a Mom
The actress and husband Dave McCary welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.
It's another day of sun for this new mother. People reports that the La La Land actress and husband Dave McCary have been ready to start a family and were "excited" for their baby girl to arrive.
"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."
Stone herself even hinted at the possibility of starting a family soon during press for her film The Croods: A New Age last November. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she told Entertainment Tonight. In January, a source confirmed to People that the Easy A actress and SNL writer were expecting.
And even though the Oscar-winning actress leads a pretty private personal life, a source close to her revealed that she "has been very excited about the baby."
"She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave." The source added, "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."
Another source told People that the couple has a strong relationship and a baby will only add to that dynamic. "A baby will add a new dimension of bliss for both of them," the source said. The two reportedly welcomed the baby earlier this month.
New mother might be her current role, but the highly anticipated Cruella, in which Stone plays Cruella de Vil in the untold story of the infamous Disney villain, will be in theaters and streaming on Disney+ on May 28. Wishful thinking, but how cute would it be to see baby Stone-McCary in a Dalmatian costume. Just sayin'.